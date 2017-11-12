कास्टिंग काउच के कारण प्रियंका चोपड़ा को गंवानी पड़ी 10 फिल्में, ऐसे हुआ खुलासा
प्रियंका चोपड़ा बॉलीवुड में ही नहीं, बल्कि हाॅलीवुड में भी अपनी छाप छोड़ने में कामयाब रहीं हैं। करीब 17 साल पहले मिस वर्ल्ड का खिताब जीतने के बाद उन्होंने अपनी शर्तों पर बॉलीवुड और हॉलीवुड में काम किया और देखते ही देखते प्रियंका टॉप एक्ट्रेस की लिस्ट में शामिल हुई। आज की तारीख में उनकी सबसे अधिक मांग भी है। फिर चाहे वो बॉलीवुड हो या हॉलीवुड...
लेकिन प्रियंका की मां मधु चोपड़ा ने एक राज का खुलासा करते हुए बताया कैसे उनकी बेटी को कास्टिंग काउच से बचने के लिए करीब 10 बड़ी फिल्में गंवानी पड़ी।
