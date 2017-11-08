निर्वाचन आयोग ने दिया झटका, मतदाता सूची से कटा प्रियंका चोपड़ा और उनकी मां का नाम
बॉलीवुड से हॉलीवुड की राह पकड़ चुकी प्रियंका चोपड़ा को एक जोर का झटका लगा है। दरअसल, उत्तर प्रदेश में जल्द ही निकाय चुनाव होने वाले हैं, जिसकी तैयारियां इन दिनों जोर शोर से चल रही है। इस बीच मतदाता सूची में भी सुधार किया जा रहा है।
