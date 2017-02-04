आपका शहर Close

जब लीक हुआ था प्रीति जिंटा का बाथरूम वीडियो, क्या है सच्चाई?

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 02:23 PM IST
preity zinta viral mms taking shower

प्रीति जिंटा काफी समय से फिल्मों से नदारद हैं। अब सुनने में आ रहा है कि वो जल्द ही सनी देओल की फिल्म 'भैयाजी सुपरहिट' से कम बैक करने वाली हैं। प्रीति का कहना है कि वो अपने पति जीन गुडइनफ की वजह से फिल्मों में वापसी कर रही हैं। क्योंकि उनके पति ही उन्हें फिर से फिल्मों में काम करने के लिए कह रह हैं।

taking shower mms viral

