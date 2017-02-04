बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जब लीक हुआ था प्रीति जिंटा का बाथरूम वीडियो, क्या है सच्चाई?
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 02:23 PM IST
प्रीति जिंटा काफी समय से फिल्मों से नदारद हैं। अब सुनने में आ रहा है कि वो जल्द ही सनी देओल की फिल्म 'भैयाजी सुपरहिट' से कम बैक करने वाली हैं। प्रीति का कहना है कि वो अपने पति जीन गुडइनफ की वजह से फिल्मों में वापसी कर रही हैं। क्योंकि उनके पति ही उन्हें फिर से फिल्मों में काम करने के लिए कह रह हैं।
