फिल्म के इंटीमेट सीन से डरीं प्रीति जिंटा, कहीं खुल ना जाए वो राज
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 12:38 PM IST
एक्टर, सिंगर, डायरेक्टर और राइटर
फरहान अख्तर
एक वेब लाने जा रहे हैं। इस वेब सिरीज का नाम '
Inside Edge
' है। ये सिरीज इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग यानी आईपीएल पर आधारित होगी। इस सिरीज को लेकर
प्रीति जिंटा
खासा परेशान हैं।
