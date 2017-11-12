बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने कोबताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई
Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 10:53 PM IST
अभी-अभी एक्टर प्रकाश राज ने बेंगलुरु में दिए अपने उस बयान पर सफाई दी है जो उन्होंने अभिनेताओं के नेता बनने पर दी थी। रविवार को मीडिया से मुखातिब होते हुए प्रकाश राज ने कहा था कि एक्टर्स का राजनीति में आना किसी त्रासदी से कम नहीं।
