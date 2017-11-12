Download App
प्रकाश राज ने राजनीति में टीवी एक्टर्स के आने कोबताया था 'डिजास्टर', अब दी सफाई

टीम डिजिटल, नोएडा

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 10:53 PM IST
Prakash Raj clarifies his comment on actors in politics

अभी-अभी एक्टर प्रकाश राज ने बेंगलुरु में दिए अपने उस बयान पर सफाई दी है जो उन्होंने अभिनेताओं के नेता बनने पर दी थी। रविवार को मीडिया से मुखातिब होते हुए प्रकाश राज ने कहा था कि एक्टर्स का राजनीति में आना किसी त्रासदी से कम नहीं।

