बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
VIDEO: आखिरकार पूनम पांडे ने पूरी की फैंस की डिमांड, शेयर किया क्रिसमस हॉट वीडियो
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
poonam pandey christmas video viral
{"_id":"58636e9d4f1c1b7675eec412","slug":"poonam-pandey-christmas-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0928\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0938 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 03:22 PM IST
इंटरनेट पर सनसनी मचाने वाली सेलेब्रिटी पूनम पांडे हर साल क्रिसमस पर एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर करती हैं। लेकिन इस बार क्रिसमस तक पूनम पांडे ने कोई वीडियो शेयर नहीं किया। इसके बाद पूनम के फैंस ने उनसे वीडियो शेयर करने की मांग की।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58636e9d4f1c1b7675eec412","slug":"poonam-pandey-christmas-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0928\u092e \u092a\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921, \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0938 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5863383e4f1c1b8940eeceb3","slug":"salman-khan-and-aishwarya-rai-met-in-a-award-function","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0935\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0936\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u0908\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u0948\u0928\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0924 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586115f94f1c1b8259eeb5fd","slug":"salman-khan-birthday-special-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bdy Spcl: \u090f\u0915 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0947\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top