ऋतिक-कंगना विवाद बढ़ा, अब कांग्रेसी नेता ने भेजा रनौत को नोटिस
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Politician send legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for making FALSE accusations in the Hrithik case{"_id":"59b2585d4f1c1bec7f8b5035","slug":"politician-send-legal-notice-to-kangana-ranaut-for-making-false-accusations-in-the-hrithik-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915-\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कंगना रनौत और ऋतिक रोशन के बीच रिलेशनशिप को लेकर उठा विवाद शांत होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। इस विवाद के एक साल होने के बावजूद कंगना रनौत ने एक टीवी इंटरव्यू में पुरानी बातें खोलकर फिर से इस मुद्दे को हवा दे दी है। जिसके बाद मामले में नया मोड़ आ गया है। अब कांग्रेसी नेता ने कंगना रनौत को लीगल नोटिस भेजा है, जिसमें उन्होंने कहा है कि कंगना ने उनके ऊपर गलत आरोप लगाए हैं। आगे की स्लाइड में जानें, पूरा मामला...
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.