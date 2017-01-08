हिंदू होने के कारण इस एक्ट्रेस को उतार दिया गया फ्लाइट से, देखें वीडियो
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
payal rohatgi said that she was offloaded from flight as she is hindu{"_id":"5871f9704f1c1b1829ba7dc3","slug":"payal-rohatgi-said-that-she-was-offloaded-from-flight-as-she-is-hindu","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u092b\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0938\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मॉडल, एक्ट्रेस और बिग बॉस की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट पायल रोहतगी ने फेसबुक लाइव कर कहा है कि हिंदू होने के कारण उन्हें जेट एयरवेज की फ्लाइट से उतार दिया गया। उनका ये वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.