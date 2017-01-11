आपका शहर Close

लोगों के गुस्से का शिकार हुईं परिणीति, सुननी पड़ी खरी-खोटी

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 01:20 PM IST
Parineeti got slammed for her video, find out here

फैंस को अपनी हर छोटी-बड़ी चीज के बारे में अपडेट रखने का जुनून परिणीति चोपड़ा हाल ही काफी महंगा पड़ गया। दरअसल परिणीति इन दिनों गोवा गई हुई हैं और उन्होंने वहां का एक वीडियो अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर किया जिसमें वो एक बीच पर चल रही हैं और उनके बराबर में एक शख्स उनके तीन-चार बैग उठाए, उन पर छतरी लगाए चल रहा है।

'आप' का चुनावी दांव

पंजाब में आप के सीएम उम्मीदवार होंगे केजरीवाल: सिसोदिया

manish sisodia declares kejriwal as punjab next cm candidate in mohali rally

