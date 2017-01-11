बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लोगों के गुस्से का शिकार हुईं परिणीति, सुननी पड़ी खरी-खोटी
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 01:20 PM IST
फैंस को अपनी हर छोटी-बड़ी चीज के बारे में अपडेट रखने का जुनून परिणीति चोपड़ा हाल ही काफी महंगा पड़ गया। दरअसल परिणीति इन दिनों गोवा गई हुई हैं और उन्होंने वहां का एक वीडियो अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर किया जिसमें वो एक बीच पर चल रही हैं और उनके बराबर में एक शख्स उनके तीन-चार बैग उठाए, उन पर छतरी लगाए चल रहा है।
सोमवार, 10 अक्टूबर 2016
