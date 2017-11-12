Download App
'पद्मावती' के विरोधियों के लिए बुरी खबर, शाही परिवार ने लिया ये फैसला

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 10:10 PM IST
On Padmavati row Mewar royal family write to PM Modi and CBFC

संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावती' के विरोध प्रदर्शन के बीच एक नया मोड़ आया है। इस बार मेवाड़ की शाही परिवार ने पीएम मोदी, केंद्रीय आईबी मंत्रालय और सीबीएफसी को एक पत्र लिखकर मांग की है कि फिल्म 'पद्मावती' को 1 दिसंबर को रिलीज किया जाए। 

