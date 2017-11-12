बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'पद्मावती' के विरोधियों के लिए बुरी खबर, शाही परिवार ने लिया ये फैसला
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
On Padmavati row Mewar royal family write to PM Modi and CBFC
{"_id":"5a084c1a4f1c1b65548bca1c","slug":"on-padmavati-row-mewar-royal-family-write-to-pm-modi-and-cbfc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940' \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 10:10 PM IST
संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावती' के विरोध प्रदर्शन के बीच एक नया मोड़ आया है। इस बार मेवाड़ की शाही परिवार ने पीएम मोदी, केंद्रीय आईबी मंत्रालय और सीबीएफसी को एक पत्र लिखकर मांग की है कि फिल्म 'पद्मावती' को 1 दिसंबर को रिलीज किया जाए।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0572324f1c1b8e698ba7c2","slug":"when-bollywood-actors-lost-control-while-shooting-intimate-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0915\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u0915\u091f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a05298b4f1c1b65548bc2a4","slug":"ashutosh-rana-birthday-special-story-know-about-his-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940\u0936\u0941\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0941\u0924\u094b\u0937 \u0930\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u0938\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0927\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a057d9a4f1c1bc45b8b527f","slug":"army-men-derogatory-comments-on-vidya-balan-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u094b, \u090f\u0915 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092b\u0924 \u0906 \u0917\u0908'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5a07f4454f1c1bce408b61e4","slug":"rahul-gandhi-says-in-gujarat-election-campaign-we-wont-disrespect-pm-position","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0927\u0928 \u0938\u092b\u0947\u0926 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5a06a2914f1c1b9e678badaf","slug":"five-fertility-boosting-foods-to-help-you-get-pregnant-fast","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0902\u0938\u0940\u0935 \u0924\u094b \u0921\u093e\u0907\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0932\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921 ","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5a080b984f1c1bc1678bae47","slug":"jauhar-has-done-three-times-in-chittaurgarh-fort","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940' \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0935\u0940\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0924\u094c\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!