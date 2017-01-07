आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 12:35 PM IST
Om Puri's films stuck in between

बॉलीवुड के कद्दावर अभिनेताओं में शुमार ओम पुरी अब हमारे बीच नहीं हैं और उनके जाने का सभी को दुख है। उनके परिवार के अलावा फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में उनके साथी भी गमगीन हैं और यकीन नहीं कर पा रहे हैं कि ओम पुरी यूं अचानक ही चल बसे क्योंकि अभी भी वो फिल्मों की शूटिंग ही कर रहे थे और किसी बीमारी का शिकार नहीं थे।

चलिए आपको बताते हैं कि ऐसी कौन कौन सी फिल्में हैं जो ओम पुरी के जाने से अधूरी रह गई हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

rip om puri om puri

मेट्रो में चाकू की इजाजत

सीआईएसएफ का बड़ा फैसला, अब दिल्ली मेट्रो में लड़कियां ले जा सकेंगी चाकू

cisf says women can take knife in delhi metro for self defence

Most Viewed

'लैला मैं लैला' पर परफॉर्म कर रही थीं सनी लियोन, तभी हुआ कुछ ऐसा देखते रह गए दर्शक

sunny leone dance performance laila mai laila
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ओम पुरी पहले ही कर चुके थे अपनी मौत की भविष्यवाणी, बता दिया था समय

om puri death prediction
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

शाहरुख ने कहा, 'मेरी बेटी को डेट करना है तो फॉलो करें ये नियम'

Shah Rukh has few rules to be followed to date his daughter
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

ओमपुरी की निजी जिंदगी से जुड़ा ये राज नहीं जानते होंगे आप

Om Puri's personal life associated with these secrets you may not know
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ओमपुरी: फौजी बनना चाहते थे, जूठे गिलास धोए और बन गए अभिनेता

bollywood actor om puri passes away, full profile with secrets and professional life
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इन 10 फिल्मों के लिए हमेशा याद किए जाएंगे ओमपुरी

Here are Om Puri's ten best films to watch
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
अगर आप हमेशा साफ रखते हैं अपना कमरा तो हाे सकती है एलर्जी

अगर आप हमेशा साफ रखते हैं अपना कमरा तो हाे सकती है एलर्जी

शहद से साफ करें ब्लैक हेड्स, ये उपाय भी हैं कारगर

शहद से साफ करें ब्लैक हेड्स, ये उपाय भी हैं कारगर

14वें दिन 'दंगल' ने कमाए 611 करोड़, 'बजरंगी भाईजान' को पछाड़ने से बस कुछ कदम दूर

14वें दिन 'दंगल' ने कमाए 611 करोड़, 'बजरंगी भाईजान' को पछाड़ने से बस कुछ कदम दूर

इतिहास रचने गई पाकिस्तान का ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने किया सूपड़ा साफ

इतिहास रचने गई पाकिस्तान का ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने किया सूपड़ा साफ

﻿