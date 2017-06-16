आपका शहर Close

कृतिका चौधरी केस में नया मोड़, कान के पास मिले तीन छेद

amarujala.com- Presented by: आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 03:16 PM IST
New Revelations In Kritika Chaudhary Death Case, Police Found Drugs And Suspect Murderers Were Known

मॉडल और एक्ट्रेस कृतिका चौधरी मर्डर केस में नया मोड़ आया है। पुलिस को कृतिका की डेड बॉडी के पास सफेद पाउडर के पैकेट मिले हैं जिसे ड्रग बताया जा रहा है। इसे जांच के लिए फोरेंसिक लैब भेजा गया है।

