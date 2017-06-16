बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कृतिका चौधरी केस में नया मोड़, कान के पास मिले तीन छेद
{"_id":"5943a78f4f1c1b56438b4a39","slug":"new-revelations-in-kritika-chaudhary-death-case-police-found-drugs-and-suspect-murderers-were-known","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0927\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u091b\u0947\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 03:16 PM IST
मॉडल और एक्ट्रेस
कृतिका चौधरी मर्डर केस में नया मोड़ आया है। पुलिस को कृतिका की डेड बॉडी के पास सफेद पाउडर के पैकेट मिले हैं जिसे ड्रग बताया जा रहा है। इसे जांच के लिए फोरेंसिक लैब भेजा गया है।
