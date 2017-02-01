शादी के पहले मंगेतर संग हॉट लुक में दिखे नील नितिन, खोले कई राज
neil nitin mukesh posted his pre wedding photoshoot{"_id":"5891938a4f1c1b0b13e819c3","slug":"neil-nitin-mukesh-posted-his-pre-wedding-photoshoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0947\u0924\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0939\u0949\u091f \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u0932 \u0928\u093f\u0924\u093f\u0928, \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बॉलीवुड एक्टर नील नितिन मुकेश 9 फरवरी को जयपुर में अरेंज मैरिज करने जा रहे हैं। ये उनकी डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग होगी। वहीं शादी से पहले उनकी प्री-वेडिंग फोटोज सामने आई हैं जिसमें नील और उनकी होने वाली पत्नी रुकमणि सहाय ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट अवतार में दिख रहे हैं। इन तस्वीरों में दोनों बोल्ड एंड हॉट नजर आ रहे हैं।
