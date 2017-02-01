आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

शादी के पहले मंगेतर संग हॉट लुक में दिखे नील नितिन, खोले कई राज

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 01:44 PM IST
neil nitin mukesh posted his pre wedding photoshoot

बॉलीवुड एक्टर नील नितिन मुकेश 9 फरवरी को जयपुर में अरेंज मैरिज करने जा रहे हैं। ये उनकी डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग होगी। वहीं शादी से पहले उनकी प्री-वेडिंग फोटोज सामने आई हैं जिसमें नील और उनकी होने वाली पत्नी रुकमणि सहाय ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट अवतार में दिख रहे हैं। इन तस्वीरों में दोनों बोल्ड एंड हॉट नजर आ रहे हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bollywood news bollywood news in hindi

बजट

1 फरवरी से टूट जाएगी 92 साल पुरानी परंपरा, नहीं आएगा रेल बजट

here is the trivia of rail budget which was broken after 92 years

Most Viewed

बॉबी देओल का छलका दर्द, 'करीना धोखा न देतीं तो हालात कुछ और होते'

Bobby Deol makes a shocking allegation on Imtiaz Ali, Kareena and Shahid
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

मां बनने के बाद करीना अचानक दिखने लगीं कुछ ऐसी, आप भी देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest picture after pregnancy
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

रोल में ऐसा डूबे ऋतिक रोशन कि कर लिया इतना बड़ा फैसला, फैंस होंगे हैरान

Hrithik Roshan pledges to donate his eyes
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top