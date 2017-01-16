आपका शहर Close

इस हीरोइन ने कहा 'मुझे अपने शरीर पर गर्व है', शेयर की बोल्ड तस्वीरें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 05:53 PM IST
nargis fakhri said that she is the perfect body heroine

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री नर्गिस फाखरी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। वो समय समय पर अपनी बोल्ड तस्वीरों को शेयर कर अपने फैन्स को खुश करती रहती हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने अपनी कुछ तस्वीरें इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की हैं और अपने आप को सबसे बेहतरीन फिगर की हीरोइन बताया है।

