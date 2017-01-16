इस हीरोइन ने कहा 'मुझे अपने शरीर पर गर्व है', शेयर की बोल्ड तस्वीरें
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री नर्गिस फाखरी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। वो समय समय पर अपनी बोल्ड तस्वीरों को शेयर कर अपने फैन्स को खुश करती रहती हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने अपनी कुछ तस्वीरें इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की हैं और अपने आप को सबसे बेहतरीन फिगर की हीरोइन बताया है।
