'वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी' : ये फिल्म दिखाएगी नाना पाटेकर का रोमांटिक अवतार
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 01:53 PM IST
एक लंबे समय के बाद बॉलीवुड एक्टर नाना पाटेकर फिर से बड़े पर्दे पर नजर आने वाले हैं लेकिन इस बार वो किसी इंस्पेक्टर या विलेन के रूप में नहीं बल्कि एक रोमांटिक हीरो के रूप में नजर आएंगे। इस बार वेलेंटाइन के मौके पर नाना पाटेकर अपनी हीरोइन के साथ भरपूर रोमांस करते दिखेंगे।
