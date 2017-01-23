बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
काबिल ऋतिक की 8 नाकाबिल फिल्में, हो गई थी फ्लॉप
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 05:38 PM IST
एक्टर ऋतिक रोशन बॉलीवुड में तीन दशकों से हैं और इस दौरान उन्होंने कई हिट फिल्में दीं और अवॉर्ड जीते, लेकिन अपने करियर में उन्होंने कुछ ऐसी फिल्में भी की हैं जिन पर उन्हें खुद भी अफसोस होता होगा। आइए डालते हैं एक नजर ऋतिक की उन फिल्मों पर जो उनके करियर के लिए सही साबित नहीं हुईं।
