गोविंदा के लिए 'फीकी दाल' साबित हुईं ये फिल्में, ब्रेक लेने को भी हुए मजबूर
Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 10:15 PM IST
अपने गजब से डांस स्टाइल और कॉमेडी के जरिए लोगों के दिलों में जगह बनाने वाले एक्टर गोविंदा फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में तीन दशकों से भी हैं। इस दौरान उन्होंने कई हिट फिल्में दीं और अवॉर्ड जीते। लेकिन उन्होंने कई ऐसी भी फिल्में की हैं जो उनके करियर के लिए फीकी साबित हुईं। एक नजर उनकी कुछ ऐसी ही फिल्मों पर।
