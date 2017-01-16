आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

सलमान खान के साथ काम कर चुके इस हीरो को अब नहीं मिल रहा काम, हो गया है ये हाल

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 11:14 AM IST
mohnish behl has no work in bollywood

एक समय था जब इस हीरो ने कई हिट फिल्में दी थीं। बॉलीवुड के सुपरस्टार जैसे सलमान खान, सैफ अली खान, करिश्मा कपूर और माधुरी दीक्षित के साथ काम भी कर चुके हैं। लेकिन अब इनकी हालत ऐसी हो गई है कि इन्हें कोई काम देने को तैयार नहीं है। हम बात कर रहे हैं एक्टर मोहनीश बहल की।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

mohnish behl salman khan

सोशल मीडिया Vs सेना

आर्मी चीफ बोले, जवानों ने सोशल मीडिया पर शिकायत की तो होगी सजा

Proper channels in place to air grievances, says General Bipin Rawat on the occasion of Army Day

Most Viewed

सलमान खान के साथ काम कर चुके इस हीरो को अब नहीं मिल रहा काम, हो गया है ये हाल

mohnish behl has no work in bollywood
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

करीना-करिश्मा चाहती हैं ये हीरोइन बने उनकी 'भाभी'

Kareena-Karisma want this actress to become their bhabhi
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पहली फिल्म से रातोंरात स्टार बनी थी ये हीरोइन, अब हो गई ऐसी फटेहाल

This one film wonder is leading miserable life now
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

B'day Spl : चौथी शादी करने वाले कबीर बेदी 70 की उम्र में बनना चाहते हैं पिता

birthday special story on kabir bedi and his forth marriage
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जानें, बॉलीवुड का मशहूर गीतकार जब राजनीति में उतरा तो पब्लिक ने क्या किया...

bollywood song writer landed in politics
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पार्टी में ये किसके साथ झूमती नजर आईं शाहरुख की बेटी, देखें ग्लैमरस तस्वीरें

suhana doing party with her special friends
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
Bigg Boss : बिग बॉस के स्टेज पर एकसाथ नाचे सलमान और गोविंदा, जमकर की मस्ती

Bigg Boss : बिग बॉस के स्टेज पर एकसाथ नाचे सलमान और गोविंदा, जमकर की मस्ती

23 साल बाद टीवी पर हो रही है 'चंद्रकांता' की वापसी, बोल्ड लुक में नजर आएंगी नई राजकुमारी

23 साल बाद टीवी पर हो रही है 'चंद्रकांता' की वापसी, बोल्ड लुक में नजर आएंगी नई राजकुमारी

जब बुरे सपने आएं तो अशुभ फल से बचने के ल‌िए करें ये काम

जब बुरे सपने आएं तो अशुभ फल से बचने के ल‌िए करें ये काम

तीन घंटे चार्जिंग पर 120 किमी जाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक कार्गो वैन

तीन घंटे चार्जिंग पर 120 किमी जाएगी इलेक्ट्रिक कार्गो वैन

﻿

Live Score:

NZ217/3

NZ v BAN

Full Card