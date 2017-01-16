बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सलमान खान के साथ काम कर चुके इस हीरो को अब नहीं मिल रहा काम, हो गया है ये हाल
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
mohnish behl has no work in bollywood
{"_id":"587c498b4f1c1b665fefe4b5","slug":"mohnish-behl-has-no-work-in-bollywood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Mon, 16 Jan 2017 11:14 AM IST
एक समय था जब इस हीरो ने कई हिट फिल्में दी थीं। बॉलीवुड के सुपरस्टार जैसे सलमान खान, सैफ अली खान, करिश्मा कपूर और माधुरी दीक्षित के साथ काम भी कर चुके हैं। लेकिन अब इनकी हालत ऐसी हो गई है कि इन्हें कोई काम देने को तैयार नहीं है। हम बात कर रहे हैं एक्टर मोहनीश बहल की।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587c498b4f1c1b665fefe4b5","slug":"mohnish-behl-has-no-work-in-bollywood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0915\u094b \u0905\u092c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5879a4914f1c1b577fbabba9","slug":"kareena-karisma-want-this-actress-to-become-their-bhabhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e-\u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 '\u092d\u093e\u092d\u0940'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5877184e4f1c1b7c58ba918c","slug":"this-one-film-wonder-is-leading-miserable-life-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0905\u092c \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092b\u091f\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"587bd38a4f1c1b3403efe91c","slug":"birthday-special-story-on-kabir-bedi-and-his-forth-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'day Spl : \u091a\u094c\u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u092c\u0947\u0926\u0940 70 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5879db574f1c1bc156baa450","slug":"flash-back-story-of-raj-kapoor-and-nargis","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0930\u0917\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0941\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0925 \u091f\u092c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587bb61c4f1c1b3403efe5d9","slug":"bollywood-song-writer-landed-in-politics","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0917\u0940\u0924\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u092c \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092a\u092c\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587b144c4f1c1b3803efdf5c","slug":"suhana-doing-party-with-her-special-friends","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0938 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top