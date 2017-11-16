Download App
आदित्य रॉय कपूर को मिला बर्थ डे गिफ्ट, मिला इस डायरेक्टर के साथ दोबारा फिल्म का मौका

amarujala.com- Presented by :आनंद

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 05:06 PM IST
Mohit Suri Conforms Actor Aditya Roy Kapur As Hero For Next Film

जन्मदिन के मौके पर आदित्य रॉय को वो फिल्म मिली है, जिसमें एक बड़े एक्टर को कास्ट करने की तैयारी थी। फिल्म 'आशिकी- 2' के बाद डायरेक्टर मोहित सुरी और एक्टर आदित्य रॉय कपूर फिर से एक साथ काम करते हुए नजर आ सकते हैं। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार मोहित सुरी ने अपनी फिल्म के लिए आदित्य कूपर को साइन किया है।  

aditya roy kapoor mohit suri aashiqui 2 farhan akhtar More ...

