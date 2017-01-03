बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मीरा ने जब खोला 'कार सेक्स' का राज, शाहिद को नहीं था याद, पूछ बैठे ये सवाल
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 03:16 PM IST
इन दिनों शाहिद कपूर से ज्यादा उनकी पत्नी मीरा राजपूत सुर्खियों में छाई हुई हैं। शाहिद के साथ मीरा की भी फैन फॉलोइंग कम नहीं है। हाल ही में करण जौहर के टॉक शो 'कॉफी विद करण' में मीरा और शाहिद को इनवाइट किया गया। यहां मीरा ने अपने जवाबों से करण की बोलती ही बंद कर दी।
