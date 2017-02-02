आपका शहर Close

शाहरुख की सेल्फी से इंटरनेट पर स्टार बनी ये लड़की, आ रहे शादी के प्रपोजल

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 02:11 PM IST
Meet the new internet sensation Saima Hussain Mir, courtesy Shah Rukh Khan

किसकी किस्मत कब चमक जाए किसी को पता नहीं, लेकिन जब ये चमकती है तो इंसान रातोंरात चर्चित हो जाता है और आजकल कुछ ऐसा ही हो रहा है पुणे एक फैशन इंस्टीट्यूट लड़की साइमा हुसैन मीर के साथ। कुछ वक्त पहले तक उसे सिर्फ उसे दोस्त और परिवार के लोग ही जानते थे लेकिन चंद घंटों बाद ही ये लड़की इंटरनेट पर सनसनी बन गई है और हर कोई इसके बारे में जानना चाहता है।

Browse By Tags

shah rukh khan saima hussain mir

