संजय दत्त के इस बड़े राज का खुलासा करना चाहती हैं मान्यता, बस है सहीं वक्त का इंतजार...

amarujala.com- Presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 04:33 PM IST
manyata dutt is waiting to right time to reveal sanjay dutt secret

लंबा अरसा जेल में ‌काट चुके अभिनेता संजय दत्त से जुड़ा एक राज़ उनकी पत्नी मान्यता दत्‍त खोलने वाली हैं। 1993 मुंबई ब्लास्ट में अवैध तरीकों से हथियार रखने के लिए जेल की सजा काट चुके संजय दत्त फरवरी 2016 में रिहा हो गए थे, जिसके बाद वो अपना पूरा समय फैमिली को दे रहे हैं। हालांकि ये बात पूरी दुनिया जानती है, लेकिन उनके बच्चे इकरा और शाहरान इस बात से अभी तक अनजान हैं।


पढ़ें: शिल्पा शेट्टी ने खोला राज आखिर क्यों की तलाकशुदा से शादी?

