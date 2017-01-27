पद्म भूषण की लिस्ट से कैसे गायब हुए मनोज वाजपेयी, कौन खोलेगा ये राज
26 जनवरी से पहले ही पद्म भूषण सम्मान की घोषणा कर दी गई थी। पहले से ही कयास लगाए जा रहे थे कि फिल्म 'अलीगढ़' में गे प्रोफेसर का किरदार निभाने वाले बेहतरीन अभिनेता मनोज वाजपेयी को पद्म भूषण पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया जाएगा लेकिन आखिरी वक्त में इस सूची से उनका नाम हटा दिया गया। आखिर क्या है इसके पीछे का कारण?
