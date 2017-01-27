आपका शहर Close

पद्म भूषण की लिस्ट से कैसे गायब हुए मनोज वाजपेयी, कौन खोलेगा ये राज

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 02:38 PM IST
manoj bajpayee name was dropped out from the main list of padmabhushan

26 जनवरी से पहले ही पद्म भूषण सम्मान की घोषणा कर दी गई थी। पहले से ही कयास लगाए जा रहे थे कि फिल्म 'अलीगढ़' में गे प्रोफेसर का किरदार निभाने वाले बेहतरीन अभिनेता मनोज वाजपेयी को पद्म भूषण पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया जाएगा लेकिन आखिरी वक्त में इस सूची से उनका नाम हटा दिया गया। आखिर क्या है इसके पीछे का कारण? 

भाजपा में घमासान

बनारस में केशव प्रसाद मौर्य का भारी विरोध, लगे मुर्दाबाद के नारे

Varanasi BJP workers shouted slogans against Keshav Prasad

