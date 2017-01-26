बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस एक्ट्रेस ने चुपचाप रचाई दूसरी शादी, 'गे' होने की वजह से पहले पति को छोड़ा
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 06:45 PM IST
बिग बॉस की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट मंदाना करीमी ने अपने गे पति को छोड़ दूसरी शादी कर ली है। मंदाना ने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संजय गुप्ता से शादी की है। ये बात उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट के जरिए लोगों को बताई। मंदाना ने संजय के साथ फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'मंदाना गुप्ता'।
