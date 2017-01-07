आपका शहर Close

मलाइका अरोड़ा ने बेंगलुरु घटना पर की तमतमाती आलोचना, लेकिन ये शब्द चोरी के हैं

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 11:08 AM IST
malaika arora khan reaction against bangalore incident

नए साल पर बेंगलुरु में हुई शर्मनाक घटना से पूरा देश हिल गया। बॉलीवुड सितारों ने भी लड़कियों के साथ हुई छेड़छाड़ की कड़ी निंदा की। अक्षय कुमार ने तो सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया जिसमें उन्होंने कहा कि ये सब देख उनका खून खौल उठा था। वहीं अब इस बारे में मलाइका अरोड़ा की भी प्रति‌क्रिया सामने आई है।

