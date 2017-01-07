बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मलाइका अरोड़ा ने बेंगलुरु घटना पर की तमतमाती आलोचना, लेकिन ये शब्द चोरी के हैं
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
malaika arora khan reaction against bangalore incident
{"_id":"58707eeb4f1c1b945d15b0cb","slug":"malaika-arora-khan-reaction-against-bangalore-incident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0915\u093e \u0905\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0932\u0941\u0930\u0941 \u0918\u091f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u092e\u0924\u092e\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0906\u0932\u094b\u091a\u0928\u093e, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 11:08 AM IST
नए साल पर बेंगलुरु में हुई शर्मनाक घटना से पूरा देश हिल गया। बॉलीवुड सितारों ने भी लड़कियों के साथ हुई छेड़छाड़ की कड़ी निंदा की। अक्षय कुमार ने तो सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया जिसमें उन्होंने कहा कि ये सब देख उनका खून खौल उठा था। वहीं अब इस बारे में मलाइका अरोड़ा की भी प्रतिक्रिया सामने आई है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586f51fa4f1c1bb61e159686","slug":"sunny-leone-dance-performance-laila-mai-laila","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0932\u0948\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0948\u0932\u093e' \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586f6be64f1c1bcf57158ad9","slug":"om-puri-death-prediction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0913\u092e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940, \u092c\u0924\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u092e\u092f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586f3db74f1c1b44361599a1","slug":"shah-rukh-has-few-rules-to-be-followed-to-date-his-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u0949\u0932\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"e628990aea9bbdd0390dc890e0b89371","slug":"irfan-khan-birthday-special","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0930\u092b\u093e\u0928, \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586fcb814f1c1b4436159e4a","slug":"om-puri-s-personal-life-associated-with-these-secrets-you-may-not-know","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0913\u092e\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586f55134f1c1ba70915b722","slug":"veteran-actor-om-puri-love-life-in-his-own-words","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0913\u092e\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0940\u0935\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0939\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0917\u0939\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586f85ef4f1c1b0c32158412","slug":"tiger-shroff-scolded-because-of-his-alleged-girlfriend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0935 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top