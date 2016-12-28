बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मलाइका ने अरबाज से मांगे 15 करोड़ रुपये, खान परिवार हुआ परेशान
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 01:29 PM IST
बॉलीवुड की मशहूर हस्ती मलाइका अरोड़ा और अरबाज खान के बीच फैमिली कोर्ट में कोई सुलह नहीं हो पाई है। आपको बता दें कि मलाइका, अरबाज से तलाक लेने के फैसले पर अड़ी हुई हैं। सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं मलाइका ने एलीमोनी अमाउंट के तौर पर अरबाज से 15 करोड़ रुपये की मांग की है।
