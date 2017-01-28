ये है 'रईस' की हॉट बीवी, बनी थीं पाकिस्तान की सबसे खूबसूरत महिला
फिल्म 'रईस' न केवल बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अपना जादू बिखेर रही है बल्कि रईस की बीवी ने भी दर्शकों पर जमकर अपना जादू चलाया है। फिल्म की लीड एक्ट्रेस और रईस की बीवी बनीं माहिरा खान की भी लोग जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं। शाहरुख खान और माहिरा की जोड़ी को लोग खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं। फिल्म 'रईस' के जरिए ही माहिरा ने बॉलीवुड में अपना डेब्यू किया है। आपको बता दें कि माहिरा खान पाकिस्तान टेलीविजन की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस और एकंर हैं। पाकिस्तान में एक्ट्र फवाद खान के साथ इनकी जोड़ी को खूब पसंद किया जाता है।
भारत में भी लोग माहिरा की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं। आइए तस्वीरों में जानते हैं माहिरा की जिंदगी के कुछ अनकहे किस्सों के बारे में।
