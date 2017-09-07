बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रजनीकांत-प्रभास की लिस्ट में पहुंचे 'स्पाइडर' महेश बाबू, प्री-रिलीज बटोरे 157 करोड़!
{"_id":"59b12d6a4f1c1bed7f8b4b15","slug":"mahesh-babu-s-spyder-already-earned-over-rs-150-crore-from-its-pre-release-business","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0924-\u092a\u094d\u0930\u092d\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 '\u0938\u094d\u092a\u093e\u0907\u0921\u0930' \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u0942, \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940-\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u092c\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0947 157 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 05:59 PM IST
तेलुगु सुपरस्टार महेश बाबू की हर फिल्म कोई न कोई धमाका करती ही है। महेश बाबू और ए आर मुरुगादोस की फिल्म ' स्पाइडर' ने रिलीज होने से पहले ही कमाई का नया रिकॉर्ड बना लिया है। इस फिल्म ने प्री-रिलीज 157 करोड़ कमा लिए हैं। खास बात ये है कि ये फिल्म 120 करोड़ के भारी भरकम बजट में बनी है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें, किस रीजन में ' स्पाइडर' ने कितने कमाए और किन भाषाओं में रिलीज हो रही है फिल्म...
