kavya kavya

रजनीकांत-प्रभास की लिस्ट में पहुंचे 'स्पाइडर' महेश बाबू, प्री-रिलीज बटोरे 157 करोड़!

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रवण शुक्ला

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 05:59 PM IST
Mahesh Babu’s Spyder already earned over Rs 150 crore from its pre-release business

तेलुगु सुपरस्टार महेश बाबू की हर फिल्म कोई न कोई धमाका करती ही है। महेश बाबू और ए आर मुरुगादोस की फिल्म 'स्पाइडर' ने रिलीज होने से पहले ही कमाई का नया रिकॉर्ड बना लिया है। इस फिल्म ने प्री-रिलीज 157 करोड़ कमा लिए हैं। खास बात ये है कि ये फिल्म 120 करोड़ के भारी भरकम बजट में बनी है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानें, किस रीजन में 'स्पाइडर' ने कितने कमाए और किन भाषाओं में रिलीज हो रही है फिल्म...

Your Story has been saved!