B'Day Spl: 17 साल की उम्र में ही अपने लुक से लीजा ने बना लिया था वरुण को दीवाना
Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 07:43 AM IST
बॉलीवुड की हीरोइन और सुपरमॉडल
लीजा हेडन
आज अपना 31वां
जन्मदिन
मना रही हैं। लीजा ने अपने मॉडलिंग करियर की शुरुआत काफी छोटी उम्र से ही कर दी थी और जब वो महज 17 साल की थी तो बॉलीवुड एक्टर
वरुण धवन
को उनसे प्यार हो गया था। ये बात वरुण ने एक इंटरव्यू में बताई थी।
