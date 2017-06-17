आपका शहर Close

B'Day Spl: 17 साल की उम्र में ही अपने लुक से लीजा ने बना लिया था वरुण को दीवाना

पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 07:43 AM IST
lisa haydon birthday special story varun dhawan was mad in her love

बॉलीवुड की हीरोइन और सुपरमॉडल लीजा हेडन आज अपना 31वां जन्मदिन मना रही हैं। लीजा ने अपने मॉडलिंग करियर की शुरुआत काफी छोटी उम्र से ही कर दी थी और जब वो महज 17 साल की थी तो बॉलीवुड एक्टर वरुण धवन को उनसे प्यार हो गया था। ये बात वरुण ने एक इंटरव्यू में बताई थी।

