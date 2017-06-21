इस एक्टर के बिना नहीं चलता सुपरस्टारों का काम, सुपरहिट फिल्मों में मिलते हैं जबरदस्त रोल
Kumud Mishra Is Bollywood Lucky Charm, Has Appeared In Sultan, Rustam And Other Films, Unknown Facts
'सुल्तान' में सलमान को पहलवानी सिखाने वाला ससुर हो या 'रुस्तम' में अक्षय की बेगुनाही पर खबर छापने वाला पत्रकार। 'एमएस धोनी' में धोनी को सफल होने से रोकने वाला रेल अफसर हो या एयरलिफ्ट' में अक्षय की बात सुनने वाला एकमात्र भारतीय अधिकारी। यहां एक चीज कॉमन थी और वो थे कुमुद मिश्रा।
कुमुद मिश्रा हिंदी फिल्मों में उस लकी चार्म की तरह हैं जो न रहें तो फिल्में सक्सेस की नैय्या पार न लगा पाएं। अपनी एक्टिंग से कुमुद मिश्रा ने भले ही धीरे लेकिन अपना एक अलग मुकाम खड़ा किया है। आइए जानते हैं कौन है ये एक्टर।
