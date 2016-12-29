बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
केआरके ने इस हीरोइन से कहा 'लव यू' और पूछा, 'मैं तेरे काबिल हूं या नहीं'
Updated Thu, 29 Dec 2016 08:42 PM IST
हमेशा अपने बोल्ड अंदाज और बयानों को लेकर सुर्खियों में रहने वाले कमाल आर खान ने एक्ट्रेस उर्वशी रौतेला को लेकर एक कमेंट किया है। केआरके जो पहले भी उर्वशी को लेकर कई कमेंट करते रहे हैं, उन्होंने हाल ही में उर्वशी को प्रोपोज किया।
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+
गुरुवार, 27 अक्टूबर 2016
गुरुवार, 27 अक्टूबर 2016
+
