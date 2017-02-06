बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जाने क्या हुआ, रात भर कराहती रहीं कैट, अब करवाएंगी सर्जरी
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 04:45 PM IST
कैटरीना कैफ इन दिनों अपनी आने वाली फिल्म 'जग्गा जासूस' को लेकर काफी उत्साहित हैं। वो और रणबीर कपूर अलग-अलग फिल्म का प्रमोशन कर रहे हैं। इसी बीच एक बुरी खबर ये भी आ रही है कि कैटरीना की सेहत इन दिनों काफी खराब हो गई है। जिसकी वजह से उनका चेहरा भी सूज गया है।
