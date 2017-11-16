संजय लीला भंसाली पर रखा 5 करोड़ का इनाम, 1 दिसंबर को भारत बंद की धमकी
संजय लीला भंसाली पर रखा 5 करोड़ का ‌इनाम, 1 दिसंबर को भारत बंद की धमकी
दीपिका पादुकोण की फिल्म 'पद्मावती' पर विवाद बढ़ता जा रहा है। करणी सेना ने सिनेमाघर जलाने और हिंसा फैलाने की धमकी दी है। इतना ही नहीं डायरेक्टर संजय लीला भंसाली को जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी गई है। अब मेरठ में एक राजपूत नेता ने कहा है कि संजय लीला भंसाली के खिलाफ एक फरमान जारी किया है।
