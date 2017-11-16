Download App
संजय लीला भंसाली पर रखा 5 करोड़ का ‌इनाम, 1 दिसंबर को भारत बंद की धमकी

amarujala.com- Presented by :भावना शर्मा

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 01:47 PM IST
karni sena threat to bharat bandh on 1 december and 5 crore rupee on sanjay leela bhansali head

दीपिका पादुकोण की फिल्म 'पद्मावती' पर विवाद बढ़ता जा रहा है। करणी सेना ने सिनेमाघर जलाने और हिंसा फैलाने की धमकी दी है। इतना ही नहीं डायरेक्टर संजय लीला भंसाली को जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी गई है। अब मेरठ में एक राजपूत नेता ने कहा है कि संजय लीला भंसाली के खिलाफ एक फरमान जारी किया है।

sanjay leela bhansali padmavati deepika padukone karni sena

