तैमूर को 'टाइगर पटौदी' की तरह बनाना चाहती हैं मां करीना

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 07 Jan 2017 05:53 PM IST
kareena want that taimur will be a cricketer in future

न्नहा तैमूर जन्म के बाद से ही चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है। पहले सैफ अली खान और करीना कपूर द्वारा उनके बच्चे का नाम तैमूर रखे जाने को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर खूब हंगामा हुआ और अब मां करीना ने कहा है कि वो तैमूर को दूसरा टाइगर पटौदी बनाना चाहती हैं।

