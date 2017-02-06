करीना ने खोला पापा सैफ का राज, कहा-तैमूर के लिए करते हैं ये खास काम
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
kareena said that saif changes taimur diapers{"_id":"5898469c4f1c1bc0553784cd","slug":"kareena-said-that-saif-changes-taimur-diapers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0948\u092b \u0915\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मां बनने के बाद करीना कपूर खान ने ग्लैमर की दुनिया में वापसी कर ली है। हाल ही में वो लैक्मे फैशन वीक में रैम्प पर वॉक करती नजर आईं। उनको मां बने हुए केवल 46 दिन ही हुए हैं लेकिन उनमें एक बहुत बड़ा बदलाव नजर आ रहा है।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.