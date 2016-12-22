बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तैमूर नाम रखने पर इस नेता ने करीना से कह डाला ये सब, ऋषि कपूर ने भी किया कमेंट
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
kareena kapoor son name taimur create controversy
{"_id":"585b69bd4f1c1b8e03e3a9f7","slug":"kareena-kapoor-son-name-taimur-create-controversy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c, \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 03:21 PM IST
करीना कपूर खान और सैफ अली खान एक बेटे के प्राउड पैरेंट बन गए हैं। उन्होंने अपने बेटे का नाम तैमूर अली खान रखा है। सैफीना के बेटे का ये नाम रखने पर लोगों के अलग-अलग रिएक्शन आ रहे हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"585b71624f1c1b501ae3920e","slug":"is-karisma-kapoor-secretly-engaged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0941\u092a\u091a\u0941\u092a \u0930\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0917\u093e\u0908, \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0932!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585b69bd4f1c1b8e03e3a9f7","slug":"kareena-kapoor-son-name-taimur-create-controversy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c, \u090b\u0937\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585b87a44f1c1ba107e39dd6","slug":"shahrukh-khan-tweet-on-social-media-for-sunny-leone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u0905\u092c \u0906 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0913', \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"585b613b4f1c1b501ae3915e","slug":"angel-fame-taher-shah-leaves-pakistan-after-receiving-death-threats","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585a79cd4f1c1b6752e39402","slug":"video-salman-celebrates-sohail-s-birthday-with-iulia-and-his-ex","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0939\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0942\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0902\u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0927\u0942\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"585a12f84f1c1b1864e3a735","slug":"people-make-fun-of-saif-kareena-s-baby-s-name","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u092b-\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915, \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top