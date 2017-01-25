बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मां बनने के बाद करीना अचानक दिखने लगीं कुछ ऐसी, आप भी देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 09:23 PM IST
करीना कपूर खान जब प्रेग्नेंट थीं तब उन्होंने अपने लुक और स्टाइल से सभी को इंप्रेस किया था। बेटे तैमूर को जन्म देने के बाद भी करीना ने अपने सुपर सेक्सी अंदाज को कायम रखा है। फैशन के मामले में करीना ने सबको पछाड़ दिया है। हाल ही में करीना ने अपना मेकओवर कराया है।
