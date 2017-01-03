आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 09:09 AM IST
kareena kapoor IT hacker arrest by mumbai police

हाल ही में बेटे तैमूर की मां बनीं करीना कपूर को एक और गुड न्यूज मिल गई है। कुछ महीने पहले करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्स अकाउंट हैक कर लिया गया था। शिकायत के बाद मुंबई पुलिस ने सोमवार को आरोपी को अरेस्ट कर लिया। बताया गया है कि ये शख्स पैरा मिलिट्री फोर्स में काम करता है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

kareena kapoor kareena kapoor it account

यूपी का रण

बोले मोदी-एक पार्टी को बेटे की, दूसरी को पैसे तो तीसरी को परिवार की चिंता

pm modi lucknow visit before up election

Most Viewed

{"_id":"586a29f54f1c1bc6521584a0","slug":"kangna-ranaut-revealed-her-personal-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e- \u090f\u0921\u0932\u094d\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

कंगना रनौत का खुलासा- एडल्ट फिल्में पाने के लिए क्या-क्या करती थीं

kangna ranaut revealed her personal life
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586b19754f1c1b0b52158e6a","slug":"kareena-kapoor-it-hacker-arrest-by-mumbai-police","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0928\u0915\u092e \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0938 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0939\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

kareena kapoor IT hacker arrest by mumbai police
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5864bb024f1c1b445ceebcf3","slug":"shraddha-kapoor-dragged-back-home-from-farhan-akhtar-apartment-by-father-shakti-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0905\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u093f\u0935-\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

फरहान अख्तर के साथ लिव-इन में रहने गईं श्रद्धा, पिता शक्ति कपूर जबरदस्ती घर लेकर आए

Shraddha Kapoor dragged back home from Farhan Akhtar apartment by father Shakti Kapoor
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"586a29f54f1c1bc6521584a0","slug":"kangna-ranaut-revealed-her-personal-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e- \u090f\u0921\u0932\u094d\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

कंगना रनौत का खुलासा- एडल्ट फिल्में पाने के लिए क्या-क्या करती थीं

kangna ranaut revealed her personal life
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586a21c64f1c1b00521584e5","slug":"rubina-dilaik-bold-photoshoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"586a453a4f1c1b015215862b","slug":"ok-jaanu-shraddha-kapoor-proposed-aditya-roy-kapoor","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":" OMG! \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0926\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f \u0915\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092a\u094b\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e!!","category":{"title":"Entertainment","title_hn":"\u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928","slug":"entertainment"}}

OMG! श्रद्धा ने आदित्य को प्रपोज कर दिया!!

ok jaanu shraddha kapoor proposed aditya roy kapoor 0:31
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5869e5ff4f1c1b0152158306","slug":"kareena-kapoor-gives-grooming-classes-to-sara-ali-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940' \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094c\u0924\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0941\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

'बेटी' की ट्रेनर बनीं सौतेली मां करीना कपूर, ग्रुमिंग का दे रहीं ट्यूशन

kareena kapoor gives grooming classes to sara ali khan
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

नाना पाटेकर ने कहा- जिंदगी भर संजय दत्त के साथ काम नहीं करूंगा

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्‍स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा

'पत्थर' बना देता है इस कुएं का पानी, भूलकर भी न छुएं

'पत्थर' बना देता है इस कुएं का पानी, भूलकर भी न छुएं

लोगों ने कहा, 'मर्दों जैसे चलती और बैठती है' तो देखिए इस डांसर ने क्या किया

लोगों ने कहा, 'मर्दों जैसे चलती और बैठती है' तो देखिए इस डांसर ने क्या किया

﻿