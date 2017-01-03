बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्स अकाउंट हैक करने वाले काे पुलिस ने पकड़ा
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 09:09 AM IST
हाल ही में बेटे तैमूर की मां बनीं करीना कपूर को एक और गुड न्यूज मिल गई है। कुछ महीने पहले करीना कपूर का इनकम टैक्स अकाउंट हैक कर लिया गया था। शिकायत के बाद मुंबई पुलिस ने सोमवार को आरोपी को अरेस्ट कर लिया। बताया गया है कि ये शख्स पैरा मिलिट्री फोर्स में काम करता है।
