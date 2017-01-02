आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

'बेटी' की ट्रेनर बनीं सौतेली मां करीना कपूर, ग्रुमिंग का दे रहीं ट्यूशन

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 05:22 PM IST
kareena kapoor gives grooming classes to sara ali khan

छोटे नवाब सैफ अली खान और उनकी पहली पत्नी अमृता सिंह की बेटी सारा अली खान दूसरे स्टारकिड्स की तरह इस साल ही बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू कर सकती हैं। लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि सारा इसके लिए एक खास व्यक्ति से ट्रेनिंग ले रही हैं और वो कोई और नहीं उनकी सौतेली मां करीना कपूर हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bollywood news bollywood news in hindi

यूपी का रण

बोले मोदी-एक पार्टी को बेटे की, दूसरी को पैसे तो तीसरी को परिवार की चिंता

pm modi lucknow visit before up election

Most Viewed

{"_id":"586a29f54f1c1bc6521584a0","slug":"kangna-ranaut-revealed-her-personal-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e- \u090f\u0921\u0932\u094d\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

कंगना रनौत का खुलासा- एडल्ट फिल्में पाने के लिए क्या-क्या करती थीं

kangna ranaut revealed her personal life
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5864bb024f1c1b445ceebcf3","slug":"shraddha-kapoor-dragged-back-home-from-farhan-akhtar-apartment-by-father-shakti-kapoor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u0939\u093e\u0928 \u0905\u0916\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u093f\u0935-\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e, \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0918\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

फरहान अख्तर के साथ लिव-इन में रहने गईं श्रद्धा, पिता शक्ति कपूर जबरदस्ती घर लेकर आए

Shraddha Kapoor dragged back home from Farhan Akhtar apartment by father Shakti Kapoor
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5869e5ff4f1c1b0152158306","slug":"kareena-kapoor-gives-grooming-classes-to-sara-ali-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940' \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094c\u0924\u0947\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0941\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}

'बेटी' की ट्रेनर बनीं सौतेली मां करीना कपूर, ग्रुमिंग का दे रहीं ट्यूशन

kareena kapoor gives grooming classes to sara ali khan
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
क्या आप भी चीजें रखकर भूल जाते हैं? ऐसे बढ़ाएं याददाश्त

क्या आप भी चीजें रखकर भूल जाते हैं? ऐसे बढ़ाएं याददाश्त

जानें भारत में कितनी और किस किस्म की शराब पी जाती है?

जानें भारत में कितनी और किस किस्म की शराब पी जाती है?

साल 2017 का पहला हफ्ता इन 6 राश‌ियों के ल‌िए लाया है शुभ लाभ

साल 2017 का पहला हफ्ता इन 6 राश‌ियों के ल‌िए लाया है शुभ लाभ

चंद्रमा पर जी सकते हैं पृथ्वी जैसा जीवन, इंसान के लिए रहने लायक वातावरण!

चंद्रमा पर जी सकते हैं पृथ्वी जैसा जीवन, इंसान के लिए रहने लायक वातावरण!

﻿