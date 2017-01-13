बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
काजोल और मेरे बीच सब कुछ खत्म हो चुका है, जानें ऐसा क्यों बोले करण जौहर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
karan johar revealed his relation with kajol
{"_id":"587854694f1c1b8327ba928e","slug":"karan-johar-revealed-his-relation-with-kajol","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u0938\u092c \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0923 \u091c\u094c\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 09:56 AM IST
बॉलीवुड के फेमस डायरेक्टर करण जौहर की ऑटोबायोग्राफी 'द अनसूटेबल बॉय' लॉन्च हो गई है। ये किताब लोग ऑनलाइन खरीद रहे हैं। उनकी इस किताब में उन्होंने अपनी जिंदगी के कई राज खोल दिए हैं। कुछ दिन पहले उन्होंने अपनी सेक्शुअलिटी पर उठ रहे सवालों का जवाब देकर लोगों का मुंह बंद कर दिया था।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5877184e4f1c1b7c58ba918c","slug":"this-one-film-wonder-is-leading-miserable-life-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0905\u092c \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092b\u091f\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5877308b4f1c1b7c58ba92fb","slug":"this-heroine-s-image-didn-t-let-her-marry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0935\u093f \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587462ec4f1c1b5e2aba944e","slug":"abhishek-bachchan-fun-with-salman-khan-in-front-of-aishwarya-rai-bachchan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915, \u0920\u0939\u093e\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0939\u0902\u0938\u0940\u0902 \u0910\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5877fd334f1c1b1729baba0f","slug":"turning-point-in-the-investigation-of-om-puri-s-death","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0913\u092e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
+ {"_id":"5876635d4f1c1b1529baa6aa","slug":"b-day-spl-sakshi-tanwar-turns-44-and-still-single","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day SPL: 44 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0928\u0930 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0936 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0924\u0902\u0935\u0930, '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5877308b4f1c1b7c58ba92fb","slug":"this-heroine-s-image-didn-t-let-her-marry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u0935\u093f \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5877184e4f1c1b7c58ba918c","slug":"this-one-film-wonder-is-leading-miserable-life-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0905\u092c \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092b\u091f\u0947\u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top