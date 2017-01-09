आपका शहर Close

शाहरुख के साथ अपने रिश्ते को लेकर करण जौहर ने किया खुलासा

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 12:54 PM IST
karan johar revealation about his sex life

करण जौहर कभी अपनी फिल्मों तो कभी अपने स्टारडम को लेकर हमेशा चर्चा में रहते हैं। लेकिन इस बार वो एक खास वजह से सुर्खियों में आ गए हैं। जल्द ही करण जौहर की बायोग्राफी ‘द अनसुटेबल बॉय’ लॉन्च होने वाली है। इस किताब में करण जौहर ने अपने बारे में कई खुलासे किए हैं। साथ ही उनके बारे में हुई भद्दी बातों का जवाब दिया है।

