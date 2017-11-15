Download App
आपका शहर Close

कभी इस एक्ट्रेस के मैरिज प्रपोजल को करन जौहर ने मारी थी लात, अब खुद फिल्म में किया कास्ट

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नोएडा

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 07:12 PM IST
Karan Johar casts that secret girl who proposed him in past

आखिरकार फिल्म निर्माता-निर्देशक करन जौहर ने अपनी अगली शॉर्ट फिल्म के लिए कास्टिंग पूरी कर ली है। फिल्म का नाम 'बॉम्बे टॉकीज-2' होगा जिसमें कियारा आडवाणी, विक्की कौशल लीड रोल में होंगे। मजेदार बात ये है कि करन ने उस एक्ट्रेस को भी फिल्म में जगह दी है, जिससे उन्हें कुछ समय पहले मैरिज प्रपोजल मिला था।

Comments

Browse By Tags

karan johar neha dhupia bombay talkies

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

11.58 करोड़ में नीलाम हुआ अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम का घर, होटल और गेस्ट हाउस

auction of underworld dawood ibrahim properties started in Mumbai
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

रिपोर्टर ने विद्या के मोटापे पर पूछा आपत्तिजनक सवाल, बोलीं- 'अपनी सोच बदलोगे तो मेहरबानी होगी'

Vidya Balan slams a journalist who was trying to her fat shame
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इंटीमेट सीन में ऐसा बहका था हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी खोल दी थी हीरोइन की ड्रेस

When Bollywood Actors Lost Control While Shooting intimate Scenes
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ था संगीतकार नदीम का अफेयर, गुलशन कुमार हत्याकांड में हैं आरोपी!

Dawood Ibrahim might have thrown his protection cover around Nadeem after Gulshan kumar murder case
  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!