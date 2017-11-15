बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कभी इस एक्ट्रेस के मैरिज प्रपोजल को करन जौहर ने मारी थी लात, अब खुद फिल्म में किया कास्ट
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 07:12 PM IST
आखिरकार फिल्म निर्माता-निर्देशक करन जौहर ने अपनी अगली शॉर्ट फिल्म के लिए कास्टिंग पूरी कर ली है। फिल्म का नाम 'बॉम्बे टॉकीज-2' होगा जिसमें कियारा आडवाणी, विक्की कौशल लीड रोल में होंगे। मजेदार बात ये है कि करन ने उस एक्ट्रेस को भी फिल्म में जगह दी है, जिससे उन्हें कुछ समय पहले मैरिज प्रपोजल मिला था।
