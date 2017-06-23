आपका शहर Close

कपिल शर्मा के सामने आई बड़ी मुसीबत, फीस करनी पड़ गई आधी

भावना शर्मा

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 01:42 PM IST
Kapil Sharma sacrifices his fat pay cheque for his show

ये तो होना ही था। कपिल शर्मा के एक गलत कदम ने उनके करियर पर दाग लगा दिया है। सुनील ग्रोवर और अली असगर के शो से जाने के कपिल के शो की टीआरपी लगातार गिर रही है। खबरें तो यहां तक थीं कि कपिल का शो जल्द बंद भी हो सकता है।

entertainment news filmykhabar

दलित v/s दलित हुआ राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

राम के मुकाबले मीरा, राष्ट्रपति के लिए पहली बार दलित बनाम दलित मुकाबला

Opposition Parties Announced Mira kumar's name for Presidential Candidate after meeting in Delhi

