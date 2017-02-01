बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'कोई बेवकूफ ही होगा जो इस वक्त हॉलीवुड में काम करेगा' क्यों बोली हीरोइन?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Kangana takes a dig at Deepika, Priyanka's Hollywood debut
{"_id":"589181a44f1c1bf13ee801f1","slug":"kangana-takes-a-dig-at-deepika-priyanka-s-hollywood-debut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u094b\u0908 \u092c\u0947\u0935\u0915\u0942\u092b \u0939\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u091c\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e' \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 02:54 PM IST
आज जहां प्रियंका चोपड़ा और दीपिका पादुकोण हॉलीवुड फिल्मों में काम कर रही हैं और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पहचान बना रही हैं, वहीं कंगना रानौत ने कहा है कि कोई बेवकूफ ही होगा जो इस वक्त हॉलीवुड में जाकर काम करेगा।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589042f34f1c1b0b13e80bff","slug":"bobby-deol-makes-a-shocking-allegation-on-imtiaz-ali-kareena-and-shahid","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091b\u0932\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, '\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0927\u094b\u0916\u093e \u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58885b974f1c1ba333cf584d","slug":"kareena-kapoor-khan-s-latest-picture-after-pregnancy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u0940, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58917dd44f1c1b5979e8074c","slug":"hrithik-roshan-pledges-to-donate-his-eyes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0930\u094b\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0921\u0942\u092c\u0947 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u093f \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0907\u0924\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58916eb94f1c1b7c3de829d0","slug":"flashback-this-actress-ruled-bollywood-but-suddenly-opted-for-supporting-roles","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"FlashBack : \u091c\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0939\u0949\u091f \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928' \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0940 '\u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0926\u0940'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5890be114f1c1b0b13e8106f","slug":"b-day-spl-know-how-brahmanandam-became-comedy-king-from-a-professor","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'Day SPL: \u0915\u0949\u0932\u0947\u091c \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u0947\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0909\u0925 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0949\u092e\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0915\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"58105db34f1c1b057fbc2b95","slug":"kangana-and-her-catfights-with-bollywood-stars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e '\u091b\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e', \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बुधवार, 26 अक्टूबर 2016
+ {"_id":"cd56344dd9cb59b191f24d44ab9bb1e5","slug":"kangana-ranaut-on-being-katti-with-deepika-padukone-hindi-news","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939 \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Entertainment Archives","title_hn":"\u090f\u0902\u091f\u0930\u091f\u0947\u0928\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0906\u0930\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0907\u0935","slug":"entertainment-archives"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top