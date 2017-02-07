आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

कंगना ने एक खास शख्स को दिया बेहद महंगा गिफ्ट, आखिर क्या है दोनों का संबंध ?

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 08:40 AM IST
kangana gifted an expensive flat to her yoga guru

बॉलीवुड हीरोइन कंगना रनौत किसी न किसी मामले को लेकर हमेशा चर्चा का विषय बनी रहती हैं। वैसे इन दिनों कंगना अपनी आने वाली फिल्म 'रंगून' को लेकर सूर्खियों में हैं। आपको बता दें कि हाल ही में लैक्मे फैशन वीक में अपनी शानदार परफॉरमेंस देने के बाद वो लाइमलाइट में आ गईं हैं और अब कंगना एक और वजह से सुर्खियों में नजर आ रही हैं। खबर है कि कंगना ने हाल में एक खास शख्स को मुंबई में 2 करोड़ रुपये का बंग्ला गिफ्ट किया है। आइए आपको बताते हैं कि कंगना की जिंदगी में कौन है ये खास शख्स।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bollywood news bollywood news in hindi

झगड़ा खत्म

श‌िवपाल नहीं बनाएंगे नई पार्टी, मैं कल से करूंगा सपा के लिए प्रचार: मुलायम

i will campaign for samajwadi party says mulayam singh

Most Viewed

जब लीक हुआ था प्रीति जिंटा का बाथरूम वीडियो, क्या है सच्चाई?

preity zinta viral mms taking shower
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

ये पाॅपुलर हीराे ऐसा हो गया फटेहाल, फिल्में तो छोड़िए अब सीरियल में भी नहीं मिल रहा काम

chandrachur singh has no money and work
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

जाने क्या हुआ, रात भर कराहती रहीं कैट, अब करवाएंगी सर्जरी

katrina kaif undergo dental surgery
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top