कंगना ने एक खास शख्स को दिया बेहद महंगा गिफ्ट, आखिर क्या है दोनों का संबंध ?
बॉलीवुड हीरोइन कंगना रनौत किसी न किसी मामले को लेकर हमेशा चर्चा का विषय बनी रहती हैं। वैसे इन दिनों कंगना अपनी आने वाली फिल्म 'रंगून' को लेकर सूर्खियों में हैं। आपको बता दें कि हाल ही में लैक्मे फैशन वीक में अपनी शानदार परफॉरमेंस देने के बाद वो लाइमलाइट में आ गईं हैं और अब कंगना एक और वजह से सुर्खियों में नजर आ रही हैं। खबर है कि कंगना ने हाल में एक खास शख्स को मुंबई में 2 करोड़ रुपये का बंग्ला गिफ्ट किया है। आइए आपको बताते हैं कि कंगना की जिंदगी में कौन है ये खास शख्स।
