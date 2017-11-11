Download App
एक्टर कमल हासन ने की ममता बनर्जी से मुलाकात, राजनीति में ला पाएंगे बदलाव

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 07:58 AM IST
Kamal Haasan and Mamta Banarjee meeting in Kolkata

साउथ के मशहूर एक्टर कमल हासन ने राजनीति में उतरने की घोषणा कर दी है। इस क्रम में वो तमाम बड़े राजनीतिक हस्तियों से मुलाकात कर रहे हैं। इसी क्रम में उन्होंने पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी से भी मुलाकात की। जानें, कब और कैसे हुई ये मुलाकात...
 

