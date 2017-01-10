बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जयललिता की थी ख्वाहिश, ये हीरोइन करे उनकी बायोपिक
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 03:15 PM IST
एक जमाने में मशहूर अभिनेत्री रहीं तमिलनाडू की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जयललिता अब हमारे बीच नहीं हैं और उनकी यादें हमेशा ताजा रहेंगी। लेकिन शायद ही कोई जानता हो कि वो एक बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस पर फिदा थीं और वो भी इस कदर कि उन्होंने ख्वाहिश जताई थी कि अगर कभी उन पर बायोपिक बने तो वो हीरोइन ही उनका किरदार निभाए।
