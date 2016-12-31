बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मार्शल आर्ट्स का राजा सबको सिखा रहा बॉलीवुड डांस, वीडियो हुआ वायरल
Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 10:52 AM IST
आपको जानकार हैरानी होगी कि बड़े परदे पर अपने मार्शल आर्ट्स के एक से बढ़कर एक बेहतरीन दांव दिखाने वाले सुपरस्टार जैकी चेन ने अब बॉलीवुड के बड़े से बड़े डांसरों की बोलती बंद कर दी है। उनकी आने वाली फिल्म के जारी किए गए नए वीडियो में वो सबको बॉलीवुड फिल्मों के लटके झटके सिखाते नजर आ रहे हैं।
