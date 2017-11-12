Download App
एआर रहमान के फैंस की लिस्ट में जुड़ा ट्रंप की बेटी का नाम, म्यूजिक ईवेंट में ले सकती हैं हिस्सा

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 07:56 AM IST
Ivanka trump may attend AR rahman concert in hyderabad

दुनियाभर को अपने संगीत का लोहा मनवा चुके ऑस्कर विजेता संगीतकार एआर रहमान के प्रशंसकों लिस्ट में अब एक और नाम जुड़ गया है। ये नाम अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप की बेटी इवांका ट्रंप का है, जो जल्द ही एक बार फिर भारत आने वाली हैं। 

