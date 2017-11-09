Download App
काजोल ने किया पहले प्यार का खुलासा, करण जौहर ने मारा ये कमेंट

हर्षिता

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 07:49 AM IST
Its Throwback Thursday For Kajol As She Tweets Picture Of Her First Love

इन दिनों फिल्मों से दो हाथ की दूरी बनाकर चल रहीं काजोल ने अपनी एक पुरानी तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की है। साथ ही उन्होंने खुलासा किया है कि तस्वीर उनके पहले प्यार की है। काजोल ने पोस्ट किया ही था कि करण जौहर ने फट से कमेंट कर दिया। 

ऐलान- 13 से 17 नवंबर तक ऑड-ईवन के सहारे स्मॉग से फिर लड़ेगी दिल्ली

Odd Even policy to be implemented in Delhi from November 13th to 17th: Sources
