बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
काजोल ने किया पहले प्यार का खुलासा, करण जौहर ने मारा ये कमेंट
Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 07:49 AM IST
इन दिनों फिल्मों से दो हाथ की दूरी बनाकर चल रहीं काजोल ने अपनी एक पुरानी तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की है। साथ ही उन्होंने खुलासा किया है कि तस्वीर उनके पहले प्यार की है। काजोल ने पोस्ट किया ही था कि करण जौहर ने फट से कमेंट कर दिया।
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
